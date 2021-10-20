CBSE Datesheet 2022 out: First term tests for class 10 to begin from Nov 30, class 12 exams from Dec 1

CBSE allows students to change exam Centre for Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022

New Delhi, Oct 20: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has permitted students to change the location from where they wish to give their class 10 or 12 board exams 2021.

"It has come to the notice of the Board that some students are still not in the city of their school where they had taken admission and are residing somewhere else. At an appropriate time, CBSE will inform students to make a request to their respective schools to change the city of their exam centre. Schools will follow instructions given by CBSE," said a statement.

Accordingly, all students and schools are requested to remain in touch with the CBSE website. As soon as the students are informed in this regard, they can make the request to their school within schedule which will be of short duration.

No request after the schedule will be accepted by the board for change of examination centre city.

Bifurcating the academic session, holding two term-end exams and rationalising the syllabus were part of the special assessment scheme for class 10 and 12 CBSE board exams for 2021-22, which were announced in July in view of the covid-19 pandemic.

The CBSE is offering 114 subjects in class 12 and 75 subjects in class 10. Out of these 19 are major subjects in class 12 and nine in class 10.

The first term board exams for class 10 will begin from November 30, while the exams for class 12 is scheduled from December 1.