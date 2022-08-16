India
    CBI questions Congress MP Venugopal questioned in Kerala solar scam case

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 16: The CBI has questioned Congress MP K C Venugopal in connection with allegations of sexual exploitation by a woman, who is the prime accused in the sensational solar scam in Kerala. Officials said the questioning took place last week.

    k c venugopal
    Congress MP K C Venugopal

    The case against six political leaders including Venugopal, former Kerala chief minister Oomen Chandy and others were registered by the state police through six separate FIRs, the officials said.

    The CBI had taken over these cases last year on a recommendation by the State government, they said. Besides Mr. Venugopal and Mr. Chandy, Hibi Eden, Adoor Prakash, MLA A P Anil Kumar, and BJP leader A P Abdulla Kutty are the accused in the six cases.

    The case against Kutty was registered in 2014 when he was a Congress MLA from Kannur. He later joined the BJP.

    In a letter to the police commissioner on July 19, 2013, the woman had levelled charges of sexual misconduct and corruption against several Congress and UDF leaders, including Chandy, some of his ministers and two former Union ministers.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 21:29 [IST]
