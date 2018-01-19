Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Rahul Gandhi to tour Hyderabad Karnataka first

During his first visit to Karnataka after taking over as the President of the AICC, Rahul Gandhi will go on a three-day tour in Hyderabad Karnataka region. The Congress chief will lead the first leg of the party's campaign for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 on a three-day tour between February 10 and 12.

Rahul Gandhi has strategically chosen Hyderabad Karnataka- a Congress bastion- that includes districts of Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Bellary and Gulbarga. The Congress had won 24 of the 39 assembly constituencies in the region in the previous state election. Sharing details of the three-day tour, Karnataka Congress In charge general secretary K C Venugopal said that the party had prepared in advance for the assembly elections.

"This time Karnataka Congress has made early preparations to fight elections. We have strengthened our grassroots level organisational structure from booth level to state level. Rahul Gandhi will lead a three-day tour in Hyderabad Karnataka region between February 10 and 12," K C Venugopal said.

The Congress chief will tour by road to ensure maximum interaction with the people of the region. The personal touch, according to the Congress, will go a long way in keeping up the people's goodwill. The region played a major role in helping the Congress come to power in the previous elections and the Congress is looking to repeat its success this time around.

Hyderabad Karnataka region votes in confidence for the Congress after the UPA government led by Dr Manmohan Singh granted it special status by amending Article 371 of the Constitution. The status helped people from the region get reservations in education and employment along with increased development activities. The Congress hopes to ride on the positive wave it enjoys from the people of the region once again to win at least 30 of the 39 seats.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

OneIndia News

