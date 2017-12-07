CAT results 2017 on this date: How to check

The CAT results 2017 will be declared soon. Once declared the results would be available on the official website.

While the official notification says that the results would be declared in the second week of January, the results are most likely to be declared before that. Candidates could check on January 5 for the results. The results once declared would be available on iimcat.ac.in.

How to check CAT results 2017:

Go to iimcat.ac.in

Clock on relevant link

Enter required details

View result

Take a printout

OneIndia News