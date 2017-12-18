Casteist agenda of Hardik, Jignesh, Alpesh troika has helped Congress or cost it polls, asks BJP

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Monday attacked Congress over alleged caste politics.

In a tweet, Madhav said, "Casteist agenda of Hardik, Jignesh, Alpesh troika has helped Congress or cost it the election? Congress has to search for answers coolly after all the details come out. BJP, in its 5th consecutive victory, will celebrate but candidly analyse too."

This is what I wrote two weeks ago: 'Vikas Pagal Hogaya' has cost us Congress dearly, besides other reasons. BJP is clearly ahead of the Congress in Gujarat in terms of performance and perception, he tweeted.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems set to form the governments in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh - for the sixth time in the former and unseating the Congress in the latter.

As per trends, the BJP was leading in 107 seats in Gujarat, while the Congress was ahead in 71. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is now back in the lead against Congress leader Indranil Rajyaguru in Rajkot West and so is Deputy CM Nitin Patel in Mehsana where the Jignesh Mewani factor is at play.

