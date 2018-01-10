Calcutta HC gives nod to BJP rally after Mamata's police denied permission

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday gave nod for the BJP Yuva Morcha's two-wheeler rally in West Bengal between Jan 11-18. HC Single Judge set aside police's refusal to grant permission.

The BJP has proposed a "Protirodh Sankalp Avijan" across the state, to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

The week-long bike rally 'Protirodh Sankalp Abhiyan' by the BJP's youth wing (Yuva Morcha) was to start from East Midnapore district's coastal town Digha on Thursday.

BJP aims to build up momentum ahead of the panchayat polls through its "Protirodh Avijan" to counter, what it calls, "a state of chronic lawlessness and misrule" in the state.

The party claims the main objective of the rally is to instil a spirit of nationalism, national integrity and promote the ideals of Swami Vivekananda amongst the youth.

"You are well aware that a huge number of pilgrims from within the state and various parts of India visit the mela and their smooth to and fro movement covering the entire state is very important. Your proposed rally will cause disruption to the smooth movement of the pilgrims," claimed Anuj Sharma, Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order).

"Police initially gave us the permission for the rally but refused it on Tuesday afternoon.

Accusing the state government of vindictive politics, the BJP's West Bengal unit on Wednesday moved the Calcutta High Court against the denial of permission for one of their proposed bike rallies.

OneIndia News