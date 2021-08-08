Will BSY have the final say on who would replace him in Karnataka

Basavaraj Bommai has full freedom to pick his team, will not intervene: Yediyurappa

Cabinet rank facilities offered to Yediyurappa

India

oi-PTI

Bengaluru, Aug 08: The Karnataka government on Saturday issued an order providing former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa all facilities on par with Cabinet-rank ministers.

This will be applicable until Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is in office, an official notification from the protocol wing of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) said.

Ending months of speculation over his exit, Yediyurappa on July 26 had stepped down as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, coinciding with his government completing two years in office.

Bommai, who succeeded Yediyurapp,a is expected to remain in the post until the next assembly elections in 2023.

Yediyurappa does not hold any official position other than being a MLA from Shikaripura assembly constituency.

According to official sources, other than the salary, the cabinet rank minister is entitled to certain allowances and facilities for vehicle, official accommodation, among others.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, August 8, 2021, 15:16 [IST]