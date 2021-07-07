PM Modi's Cabinet reshuffle: Young faces to be inducted; Allies, SC, ST, OBCs, women to be taken along

Cabinet expansion to take place at 6 pm today: A list of probables

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 07: The Cabinet expansion will take place at 6 am today. Several BJP leaders have arrived in New Delhi, ahead of the much anticipated Cabinet reshuffle. While there is no official confirmation on the reshuffle a series of events has led to talk that there could be some major changes in the offing in the Narendra Modi led government.

The names of 13 leaders are doing the rounds and many have already arrived in Delhi. Speculation is rife that they may get a berth in the Modi sarkar.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Pashupati Paras, Anupriya Patel,Pankaj Chowdhury, Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Varun Gandhi, R C P Singh, Rahul Kaswan and C P Joshi have already arrived in Delhi. Narayan Rane and Ramshankar Katheria are yet to arrive in Delhi. The other names doing the rounds are that of Sakaldeep Rajbhar, Ranjan Singh Rajkumar, Pankaj Chowdhary, Pashupati Paras and Rita Bahugana Joshi.

On Tuesday, the President of India appointed 8 new Governors for various states including Karnataka.

Further a Cabinet and CCEA meet scheduled to be held today was cancelled. A new ministry, the Ministry of Cooperation was also set up. These developments suggest that a Cabinet expansion is on the cards.