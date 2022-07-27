YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Cabinet clears Rs 1.64 lakh cr BSNL revival package

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 27: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 1.64 lakh crore package for the revival of state-owned telecom firm BSNL, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

    The package has three elements -- to improve services, de-stress balance sheet and expansion of fibre network.

    Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
    Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

    Briefing reporters on the decision taken by the Union Cabinet, he said the government will make administrative allocation of spectrum BSNL needs to offer 4G services.

    Centre mandates all ministries, public depts, CPSUs to use BSNL, MTNL servicesCentre mandates all ministries, public depts, CPSUs to use BSNL, MTNL services

    To de-stress the balance sheet, Rs 33,000 crore statutory dues will be converted into equity and a similar amount of bank loans will be repaid through the issue of low-interest bonds.

    Also, BBNL will be merged with BSNL, he added.

    Comments

    More UNION CABINET News  

    Read more about:

    union cabinet bsnl telecom minister ashwini vaishnaw

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X