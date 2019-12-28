  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
    CAA-NRC-NPR is demonetisation 2.0: Rahul Gandhi on Congress' 135th foundation day

    New Delhi, Dec 28: On the 135th foundation day of Congress on Saturday, former party president Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP accusing that the ongoing ruckus for Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) was nothing but demonetisation 2.0.

    On Saturday, Rahul said that the on going incidents across the country is demonetisation 2.0 and the present move will leave everything behind.

    Rahul Gandhi
    Rahul Gandhi

    Attacking PM he said that the fifteen industry friends of Narendra Modi will not have to show any documents.

    'Liar of the year': BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on NPR and CAA

    On Saturday, the Congress president Sonia Gandhi hoisted the National Flag at the Congress headquarters in the presence of party top brass, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

    Rahul targeted the BJP at the event saying that the money collected from the exercise will go to the pockets of the industrialists.

    He also responded to Union Information Minister Prakash Javadekar's statement where he said, "Rahul is a liar". Javadekar accused the Congress of trying to fan instability by misleading people over issues related to citizenship, which have triggered protests in different parts of the country, but asserted that people were with the government on the new citizenship law and NPR.

    Reacting on Javadekar's statement Rahul said today that PM had said there's no detention centre in India and but a video shows a detention centre. So who is lying, he asked.

    Amit Shah dares Rahul to show provision in CAA that 'takes away' Citizenship

    ON the occasion of 135th foundation day of Congress, Rahul is visiting Guwahati to address a public rally due to the anti-CAA protests in Assam. Whereas, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will preside over the party's foundation day event and will meet party workers in Lucknow.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 28, 2019, 13:35 [IST]
