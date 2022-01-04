'Bulli Bai' app row: Bengaluru student sent to Mumbai Police custody till Jan 10

India

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Jan 4: A 21-year-old engineering student, arrested in 'Bulli Bai' app case, has been sent to Mumbai Police's custody till January 10. He was apprehended from Bengaluru on Monday evening and arrested later.

The accused named Vishal Kumar was brought to Mumbai and produced before Bandra metropolitan magistrate on Tuesday. The cops had sought his custody for 10 days and also permission from the court to carry out searches at his premises in Bengaluru.

After hearing the police's submission, the magistrate remanded Kumar in police custody till January 10 and also permitted the cops to carry out searches at his premises.

"My client has been sent to police custody till January 10. My client is falsely implicated in this case. Police had filed an application to obtain a search warrant," Advocate D. Prajapati, lawyer of 'Bulli Bai' app case accused Vishal Kumar said.

The cyber cell had filed the FIR against unidentified persons following complaints that photographs of Muslim women were uploaded for auction on the app hosted by GitHub platform, PTI reported.

The cops have arrested a woman from Uttarakhand in connection with the case. According to police, the woman and Kumar know each other.

In the app, hundreds of photographs of Muslim women were listed for auction on the app and many of which were reportedly doctored. It is second such incident to be reported in less than a year. The app appeared to be a clone of Sulli Deals which triggered a similar row last year.

Amid outrage over Muslim women being targeted through the dodgy app, the Delhi Police had sought details from the GitHub platform about the developer of the 'Bulli Bai' mobile application and asked Twitter to block and remove related "offensive contents" on its platform, PTI report added.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 17:51 [IST]