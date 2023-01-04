‘Take exemplary action against culprits’, says Kejriwal on woman who died after she was dragged by car

'Broken phone' claim busted? CCTV footage shows victim's friend Nidhi outside her home, asking for charger

New Delhi, Jan 04: A new CCTV footage from the night of the fatal accident that allegedly dragged a 20-year-old Delhi woman under the vehicle on New Year morning, has now emerged that shows residence of Nidhi, who was with the victim at the time of the incident. The CCTV footage shows Nidhi entering home at around 2.30 am.

In one of the footage, Nidhi can be seen waiting outside the gate as no one opens the door even after knocking. She walks, probably in tension, in front of the gate.

'Broken phone' claim busted?

Nidhi also seems to have her phone in her hand. Earlier Nidhi had earlier claimed that her phone was broken after the accident and she cried for help but it went in vain. "They came from the front. I fell on the side and she got stuck in the front. She was screaming, but they didn't take her out despite knowing. I was scared, hopeless; the car took her dragging."

Meanwhile, according to media reports, Nidhi asked a neighbor for a 'C' type charger to charge her mobile at the midnight.

The time stamp on the footage is about 41 minutes later than the actual time. The police are investigating the footage.

When asked why she did not tell the police, Nidhi said that she was scared and she went back home on foot. "I became very hopeless. The only thing I had in mind was to go back home. I thought the men in the car would stop the car eventually and help her out."

Sisodia meets family of Delhi woman dragged under car, promises govt job to kin

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met the family of Anjali Singh who was hit and dragged by a car in outer Delhi on New Year and assured a government job to one of her kin.

''It was an incident of dreadful savagery. We will provide a job to one of her family members,'' the deputy chief minister said after meeting her family members.

Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by the car which dragged her for 12 kilometres. Her body was found in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala. She was returning home on a scooter along with her friend in the early hours of last Sunday when the incident happened on the road from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawla.

Police have arrested five persons - Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal - who were in the car when the incident occurred. The mortal remains of 20-year-old Singh were cremated on Tuesday amid tight security.

Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 16:30 [IST]