Britain has outgrown their racism, says Shashi Tharoor over Sunak rise

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 26: Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said Rishi Sunak being appointed as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister was "extraordinary at multiple levels". He also said that India should draw lessons from the UK for making non-majority citizens the PM.

Tharoor said,''It's extraordinary at multiple levels. You can see that Britain has outgrown their racism, shown tremendous willingness to absorb & admit people of other religious faiths & on top of that they've looked at their merit.''

Before suggesting that a country should reward merit, Tharoor said,''We should be prepared to look beyond some of the considerations of the caste, religion and class & language and region.''

Mistry slams Tharoor over allegations of 'irregularities' in Cong prez poll

The Thiruvananthapuram MP drew comparison with the BJP government in India and said the ruling camp does not have a single Muslim MP in Parliament.

''A party like BJP which doesn't have a single Muslim MP in Parliament today, which is a shocking situation that's never been there in past.Can supporters of BJP imagine a PM of another background or a BJP CM from either Islamic or Christian faiths? I doubt it,'' he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Known to be a fierce critic of British colonialism, Tharoor had welcomed Sunak's achievement as a politician in the UK in a tweet. "I think all of us will have to acknowledge that the Brits have done something very rare in the world, to place a member of a visible minority in the most powerful office," he wrote.