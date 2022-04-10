YouTube
    Booster doses for all adults from today: Check eligibility, price and how to book your slot?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 10: The Union Health Ministry on Friday announced that those above the age of 18 years who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose will be eligible for the precaution dose.

    Check eligibility, price and how to book

    Eligibility

    • Be above 18 years of age.
    • Have been administered your second dose at least nine months ago.

    Cost of the vaccine:

    COVID precaution dose, also called the booster dose, will not be free for most adults.

    Vaccine majors Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech on Saturday said they have decided to cut prices of the precaution dose of their respective COVID-19 vaccines to Rs 225 per shot for private hospitals after discussion with the government.


    How to book slot?

    The government clarified on Saturday that the vaccine beneficiaries do not need to register on the CoWIN portal again for getting the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

    The Union Secretary stated that all due beneficiaries are already registered on CoWIN. Log in to the CoWIN portal with your pre-registered mobile number and book a slot in the same manner as you did at the time of the first and second dost.

    1. In order to book your Covid-19 precaution dose slot, all you need to do is log in to the CoWIN portal with your pre-registered mobile number and book a slot the same way it was done at the time of the first and second dose.

    2. You can select a vaccination centre closest to you and book a convenient date and time on the portal.

    Corona vaccine

    Story first published: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 12:09 [IST]
    X