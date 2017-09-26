Bombay High Court grants bail to Malegaon blast accused Major Ramesh Upadhyay

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to another accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. Major Ramesh Upadhyay was granted bail on grounds of parity.

The Supreme Court in August had granted bail to Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit. The Bombay High Court while granting bail to Major Upadhyay asked him to furnish a surety of Rs 1 lakh. Major Upadhyay was arrested in November 2008 for his alleged involvement in the Malegaon blast case. Six people were killed and more than 100 were injured in the blasts. He was accused of conspiring with prime accused Lt Col S P Purohit to carry out the blasts. He was lodged at the Taloja Central Jail in Raigarh, Maharashtra. Following the Supreme Court's bail to Lt Col Purohit, the Bombay High Court has granted bail to Major Upadhyay on the basis of parity.

In January earlier this year, Major Upadhyay received special MCOCA's permission to contest the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Upadhyay had previously contested the 2012 election on the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha ticket from his hometown Bairia in Balia but lost.

OneIndia News