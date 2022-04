WATCH: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar attacked by man at his hometown

New Delhi, Apr 12: A bomb was hurled near Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's 'Jansabha' site in Nalanda on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported.

Bihar Police has detained one person in connection with a bomb that was hurled near Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Jansabha' site in Nalanda.

Story first published: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 17:12 [IST]