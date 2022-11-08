Blood Moon 2022: Netizens across the globe share stunning images of super-celestial event

Lunar eclipse 2022: Temples to be closed on Nov 8; Are you allowed to worship?

New Delhi, Nov 08: The moon turned blood red in several parts of the world on Tuesday as the last total Lunar Eclipse of the year thrilled stargazers. The celestial event is an opportunity that should not be missed, as the next such event won't be visible from our region until 2025. The second total lunar eclipse of 2022 is visible from Asia, Australia, North America, parts of northern and eastern Europe, and most of South America.

The Moon, which appeared blood-soaked, was visible to the naked eyes. Social media was also flooded with pictures and time-lapse videos of the bright, red moon and soon the hashtag #Lunareclipse started trending.

Take a look at the stunning pictures of the celestial phenomenon shared by netizens.

#lunareclipse



Think I need to get a better camera pic.twitter.com/ZXLw1NGA62 — Dr Auriol Purdie (@AuriolAuriol) November 8, 2022

AMAZING. Almost full eclipse in foggy South Carolina #lunareclipse pic.twitter.com/b1aCEhSNjP — andrea 🌞 (@sweetandyleigh) November 8, 2022

Have y’all looked UP this morning?



If you haven’t— go NOW! What you’ll see is a ‘blood moon’



It appears as a reddish-orange due to the light of Earth’s sunsets & sunrises. There won’t be another like it for 3 years!



This photo doesn’t do it justice. Go see it for yourself! 🌙 pic.twitter.com/uac2AVqquA — Janay Reece (@janay_reece) November 8, 2022

I came a bit late to the party - Full Luna Eclipse over Sydney 8 Nov 2022 #LunarEclipse #LUNA pic.twitter.com/91JbmutxA0 — 🐜Schtang (@Schtang) November 8, 2022

Woke up early thx to this weekend’s fall-back time change, but got a great view of the #LunarEclipse pic.twitter.com/8gLvvIYJZO — Pasquale DiFulco (@GrumpySicilian) November 8, 2022