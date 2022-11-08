Blood Moon 2022: Netizens across the globe share stunning images of super-celestial event

YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 08: The moon turned blood red in several parts of the world on Tuesday as the last total Lunar Eclipse of the year thrilled stargazers. The celestial event is an opportunity that should not be missed, as the next such event won't be visible from our region until 2025. The second total lunar eclipse of 2022 is visible from Asia, Australia, North America, parts of northern and eastern Europe, and most of South America.

    The Moon, which appeared blood-soaked, was visible to the naked eyes. Social media was also flooded with pictures and time-lapse videos of the bright, red moon and soon the hashtag #Lunareclipse started trending.

    Take a look at the stunning pictures of the celestial phenomenon shared by netizens.

