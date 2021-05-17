Black fungus treatment facility launched at Bouring hospital in Bengaluru

Psychologists suggest pornography addiction is not real; Here is when it can be unhealthy

Bengaluru, May 17: A facility to treat the post COVID complication Black Fungus has been launched at the Boring Hospital in Bengaluru, said Health Minister K Sudhakar. He also said that the facility for the treatment of the disease shall be launched in other districts as well.

Black Fungus is likely to occur among Covid-19 patients with low immunity and steroid overdose or diabetes.

Facility for the treatment of the disease shall be launched in other districts as well, said Sudhakar adding that a proposal to provide the treatment free of cost shall be discussed with the Chief Minister.

"The disease starts from the nose damages eyes sight, leading to loss of vision in some cases. If not treated properly, the disease can cause death," he added.

Speaking to reporters here, Sudhakar said, "On consultation with ophthalmologists in Maharashtra (where Black Fungus patients are already being treated) the best treatment is being launched at Boring Hospital from Monday. The treatment shall also be available across other districts and medical colleges."

"Black fungus treatment should be given for seven consecutive weeks, which costs around ₹2 to 3 lakhs. It will be discussed with the chief minister to provide the treatment free of charge. The central government would supply the amphotericin drug, which has been requested for a dose of ₹20,000," he said.

