BJP vs BJP in Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa interfering in my ministry, says KS Eshwarappa

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Mar 31: In a major political development in Karnataka, Senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa has made serious allegations against Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, claiming undue interference in department matters to favour his kin.

Eshwarappa, Karnataka's Rural Development Minister, in a detailed letter to Governor Vajubhai Vala has claimed that the CM has violated rules on more than one occasion in sanctioning department funds, in violation of the "Karnataka (transaction of business) rules 1977" on the division of power in the cabinet.

The letter has been communicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah as well.

"I am at pains, to bring to your kind notice, some of the recent actions of our Respected Chief Minister relating to my Department, which amounts to direct interference in the affairs of Ministers in-charge of Departments, in clear violation of Karnataka (Transaction of Business) Rules, 1977 and also against the established practices and procedures relating to the affairs of the State Administration," Eshwarappa said.

"It is highly unfortunate that the Chief Minister knowingly issued such orders, ignoring the minister in charge of the department. If the trend continues...I do not know where I stand as minister," he added.