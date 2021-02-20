YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP's Shazia Ilmi accuses BSP MP of misbehaving with her, case filed

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 20: A case has been registered against former BSP MP Akbar Ahmad 'Dumpy' on a complaint by Delhi BJP vice-president Shazia Ilmi accusing him of misbehaving with her at a private party, police said on Saturday.

    Shazia Ilmi
    Shazia Ilmi

    Police said the case was registered under sections 506 (threatening) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

    Ahmad could not be reached for comment and did not respond to messages on the matter.

    In her complaint, Ilmi alleged that Ahmad allegedly started "misbehaving with her and passed lewd remarks" at a dinner party in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area on February 5, according to the police.

    Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said they received a complaint from Illmi, and based on it, the case was registered against Akbar Ahmad 'Dumpy' on February 7.

    The DCP said that an investigation is underway in the case.

    Ilmi on Saturday alleged Ahmad was "very much abusive and humiliating" towards her at the gathering.

    She said a complaint was filed by her with the police.

    More WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2021 News

    Read more about:

    West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

    Story first published: Saturday, February 20, 2021, 21:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 20, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X