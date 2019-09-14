  • search
    BJP's ‘seva saptah' begins aiming to celebrate PM Modi's 69th birthday, Amit Shah sweeps AIIMS floor

    New Delhi, Sep 14: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a group of other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including party working president JP Nadda, swept the floors at AIIMS on Saturday morning. BJP top brass started party's 'seva saptah' to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming birthday on September 17.

    ANI image of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at AIIMS
    The saffron brigade has planned week-long events, including the service week, to celebrate PM Modi's 69th birthday.

    BJP national President Amit Shah along with working president JP Nadda, Vijay Goel and Vijender Gupta were seen sweeping the floors at AIIMS during the launch of 'seva saptah'.

    Shah said at AIIMS, "Our PM has dedicated his entire life to serve the nation & worked for the poor. So, it is appropriate that we celebrate his birthday week as 'seva saptah'. "

    Party's general secretary Arun Singh had earlier said, "BJP will observe 'seva saptah' across the country during which various welfare activities will be carried out."

    The leaders also distributed food and fruits to the patients at AIIMS.

    As part of the service week celebrations, the party will be organising welfare activities like- blood donation camps, free health checkup camps, distribution of food items among orphans and elderly people.

