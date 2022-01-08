Chandigarh reports its first case of Omicron; 20-year-old with travel history test positive for new variant

BJP's Sarabjit Kaur elected new Chandigarh mayor

Chandigarh, Jan 08: Bharatiya Janata Party's Sarabjit Kaur elected as the new mayor of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation with 14 votes.

Out of the total 36 votes, 28 were polled while seven Congress councillors and the lone Shiromani Akali Dal councillor abstained. Kaur bagged 14 votes while Katyal got 13. One vote was declared

After the BJP emerged victorious, AAP councillors created a ruckus in the assembly hall of Municipal Corporation Chandigarh (MCC) and questioned the polling process.

The Congress, which had ended up winning eight of the 35 seats, has opted out of the race.

Gaurav Pandhi, National Coordinator of Congress Digital Communication and Social Media, claimed that the AAP got its one vote cancelled and ensured that BJP gets the seat.

"Chandigarh Has Got Bjp Mayor. AAP got its one vote cancelled and ensured that BJP gets the seat. THE B TEAM OF THE BJP HAS ACHIEVED ITS OBJECTIVE. This is what AAP aims to achieve wherever they contest elections," he tweeted.

The results of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls, which were declared on December 27, threw up a hung verdict, with AAP winning 14 of the 35 wards and the BJP bagging 12. The Congress had bagged eight seats while the Shiromani Akali Dal got one.

However, municipal councillor from the Congress Harpreet Kaur Babla had joined the BJP, days after the polls results were declared. Besides 35 councillors, the Chandigarh MP, who is an ex-officio member in the municipal corporation, also has a voting right.