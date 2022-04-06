BJP is medium for fulfilment of aspirations of poor: Amit Shah on party's 42nd foundation day

New Delhi, Apr 6: On the occasion of the 42nd foundation day of the BJP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the journey of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been about national service and it has become a medium for the fulfilment of the aspirations of crores of poor, farmers, downtrodden and women of the country who were deprived for seven decades.

"Salute to all the great leaders who made the BJP a banyan tree on the party's 42nd 'Sthapna Diwas (foundation day)'. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi and JP Nadda, the BJP is marching ahead with the welfare of the people and the progress of the nation. I wish all the party workers a Happy Foundation Day," the Union Home Minister said.

According to him, the saffron party has been working towards for the betterment of the poor, farmers, downtrodden and farmers since it came to power in 2014.

The BJP is celebrating its 42nd foundation day today. The BJP's earlier avatar was the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) which was founded by Syama Prasad Mookherjee in 1951. Later the BJS was merged with several parties in 1977 to form the Janata Party. In 1980, the National Executive Council of the Janata Party banned its members from the 'dual membership' of the party and the Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh (RSS). Consequently, the former Jana Sangh members left the party and floated the BJP on April 6, 1980.

"This 42-year journey of the BJP has been a journey of national service, national upliftment and national reconstruction and since 2014 under the leadership of Narendra Modi BJP has become a means of fulfilling the aspirations of crores of poor, farmers, downtrodden and women of the country deprived for seven decades. #SthapnaDiwas," he tweeted. He added that the BJP government has worked to provide homes, electricity, gas, toilet, bank account and health insurance to the poor.

"Before 2014, ensuring two times of meals was a big struggle for the poor. Since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, the BJP government has been working to provide homes, electricity connections, cooking gas, toilets, bank accounts and health insurance to the poor, besides free rations for a safe and dignified life for the poor of the country," Shah stated in another tweet.

The BJP president JP Nadda will kick off the event by hoisting the flag at the party headquarters and will garland the statues of its icons Syama Prasad Mookherjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. The party will also organise a blood donation camp at its headquarters.

Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the party workers across the country at 10 am via video conferencing. Nadda will participate in a procession at 11 am in Karol Bagh. The party will organise "Samajik Nyay Pakhwara" between April 7-20. Envoys of various countries will also be visiting the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday.

