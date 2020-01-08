  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 08: The former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday came out in support of the strike by central trade unions and slammed the Modi-led-BJP government. Accusing the Centre he stated that BJP's "anti-people and anti-labour" policies have created catastrophic unemployment in the country.

    On Wednesday, Bharat Bandh, ten central trade unions said around 25 crore people to participate in a nationwide strike to protest against the government's "anti-people" policies.

    Trade unions INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC along with various sectoral independent federations and associations had adopted a declaration in September last to go on a nationwide strike on January 8, 2020.

    Bharat Bandh: Bank services to be hit; what will be open, what is closed

    Attacking BJP, Rahul said that this weakening of PSUs is being done to justify their sale to PM Narendra Modi's crony capitalists friends.

      Extending support to the Bharat bandh call given by over 25 crore workers, Rahul said, "I salute them".

      He also tweeted, "The Modi-Shah Government's anti people, anti labour policies have created catastrophic unemployment and are weakening our PSUs to justify their sale to Modi's crony capitalist friends."

      He wrote on his Twitter handle,"Today, over 25 crore workers have called for Bharat Bandh 2020 in protest. I salute them."

