Bhupesh Baghel condemns Pak FM Bilawal Bhutto's remarks against PM Modi

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Dec 17: In a surprising move, a Congress leader has condemned the derogatory remark made by Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, "Bilawal Bhutto is a child and I condemn his statement on PM Modi. It is not tolerated to speak about our Prime Minister like this. A befitting reply should be given on this. How can the leader of any other country talk like this about our Prime Minister and for this whether it be political or diplomatic it should be answered. We all stand with our PM."

He claimed that he might have political differences but it cannot be tolerated when someone makes comment on the country's Prime Minister. "We have our political ideology, we are committed to it. But when it comes to the matter of the nation, then the Prime Minister of the country is the PM of all of us. We all cannot tolerate any deficiency in his respect," Baghel added.

BJP protests against Bilawal Bhutto's remarks on PM Modi

Bhutto made the comments following India's External Affairs minister S Jaishankar's sharp attack on Pakistan over its support to terrorism at the United Nations Security Council meeting.

On the other hand, the External Affairs Ministry has given a befitting reply to Bhutto's remarks, calling it a "new low, even for Pakistan."

"These comments are a new low, even for Pakistan. The Foreign Minister of Pakistan has obviously forgotten this day in 1971, which was a direct result of the genocide unleashed by Pakistani rulers against ethnic Bengalis and Hindus. Unfortunately, Pakistan does not seem to have changed much in the treatment of its minorities. It certainly lacks credentials to cast aspersions at India," Arindam Bagchi, the Official Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, said, In response to media queries regarding Pakistan Foreign Minister's uncivilised remarks.

The spokesperson further said that Pakistan minister's frustration would be better directed towards the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in his own country, who have made terrorism a part of their State policy. "Pakistan needs to change its own mindset or remain a pariah," he added.

Meanwhile, the BJP held protests across the country on Saturday against Bhutto's "uncivilized and distasteful" personal attack on PM Modi. BJP leaders and workers took out marches in various state capitals, burnt Bhutto's effigies, called him a "'vidwesh mantri' (hatred minister)" and demanded he apologises to the 135 crore people of India.

"India came together to condemn and protest Bhutto's uncivilized and distasteful comment on PM Modi," the party said, adding that protests were held in every state.

With inputs from PTI

Story first published: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 22:07 [IST]