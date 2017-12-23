A fast track court on Saturday awarded life imprisonment to all the 4 accused in the Bhopal UPSC aspirant gang-rape case which took place on October 31.

The 19-year-old UPSC aspirant was raped by four men near the railway tracks close to the Habibganj Railway station in Bhopal on October 31 while she was on her way to the station. The victim after attending her coaching class had taken a short cut to the railway station when she was dragged by the four accused.

The victim's parents, who are both from the police department, had approached the police on November 1 but, they were tossed between three police stations as officers fought over the jurisdiction of the spot where the crime had happened.

The victim's FIR was registered post 24 hours after the complaint and that too after one of the accused, a drug addict, was nabbed by victim and her parents from close to the spot of the crime.

The state government came into action only after the media raised questions over the working of MP police following which five police officers including three SHOs were suspended. The state government in a face saving move also ordered formation of an SIT to investigate the case.

OneIndia News