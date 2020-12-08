‘Bharat Bandh’: Transport services, essential supplies likely to be hit in Delhi

‘Bharat Bandh’ on Dec 8: Services likely to be hit

Bharat Bandh: If it benefited us, why the offer to change law now ask farmers

Bharat Bandh: What to expect today, check state-wise details

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 08: Farmers have been agitating for nearly 2 weeks now against the three farm laws enacted by the Centre. The farmers have called for a nationwide strike today between 11 am and 3 pm.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked all states and Union Territories to enforce COVID-19 health and safety protocols and make adequate security arrangements during the nationwide shutdown.

The three farm bills that the farmers are protesting against are-he Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

Here is what to expect from the Bharat Bandh across different parts of the country:

Delhi: The AAP government led by Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal is all set to lend support to the Bharat Bandh and peaceful protests. The Delhi Police said they will take strict legal action against persons who try and disrupt movement of traffic or people or forcefully close shops. There are 4,000 traffic and thousands of security personnel deployed on the borders and city roads.

Punjab: The farmers who have been protesting are mainly from the states of Punjab and Haryana. Punjab is likely to have a major impact due to this Bandh. All political parties, trader bodies, unions, Mandi associations have extended support to the Bandh. The Sikh Gurudwara Prabhandak Committee (SGPC) has said that the Bandh would be complete.

Uttar Pradesh: Thousands of protesters from UP have marched to the national capital. The Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party have extended support to the strike. The bandh will have a major impact in western UP, where the Bharatiya Kisan Union has influence.

Haryana: Five legislators of deputy chief minister, Dushyant Chautala led JJP have extended support to the bandh. All major markets are expected to remain closed with the farmer bodies planning blockades.

West Bengal: The TMC has decided to extend moral support to the strike. We will not enforce the strike called by the farmers as we are against bandh culture, Saugata Roy said.

Maharashtra: The ruling alliance of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have decided to support the Bharat Bandh. Highways in the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions are likely to be impacted. However in major cities like Mumbai and Pune, life will remain normal

Bihar: The opposition has decided to support the Bandh. Protests across the state have been announced and there could be major blockades.

Karnataka: The Congress is supporting the bandh. The police is however not expecting a major impact.

Madhya Pradesh: Major impact in rural areas expected.

J&K: Impact likely in Jammu town and Kashmir valley.

Himachal Pradesh: Congress has planned road blockades across the state.

Uttarakhand: Major impact expected in districts.

Rajasthan: National highways likely to witness major blockades.

Assam: Several places to be impacted as All Assam Students Union is backing the Bandh.

Gujarat: Impact to be high in northern Gujarat, where Congress is strong.

Tripura: Prohibitory orders invoked. No major impact.

Jharkhand: Complete shut down expected as Trade Unions are backing the Bandh.

Kerala: Due to local body elections, Kerala is unlikely to take part.

Odisha: Only symbolic protests, no major impact.

Tamil Nadu: No major impact, barring in DMK strongholds.

Andhra Pradesh: No major impact.

Chhattisgarh: Major markets to remain shut, roads could be blocked.

Telangana: Major impact in several pockets as ruling TRS has supported the Bandh.