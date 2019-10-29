Bhai Dooj 2019: Significance, History, Tikka Time and how is it celebrated

Bhai Dooj 2019: Date

This year Bhai Dooj 2019 will be celebrated on Tuesday, which is October 29, 2019. It is observed during the Diwali festival and is the second day of the Vikrami Samvat, which is the Hindu New Year and starts from the lunar month of Kartika. The first day of this New Year is observed as Govardhan Pūja.

The celebrations of Bhai Dooj are very similar to Raksha Bandhan, on this day sisters pray for a long and prosperous life for their brothers, and brothers give gifts to their sisters.

When is Bhai Dooj 2019 celebrated?

Bhai Dooj is celebrated two days after Diwali and is a part of the five-day-long festival of lights.

Bhai Dooj Tikka Time

The Shubh Muhurat

The Shubh Muhurat for Bhai Dooj is October 29, 06.13 AM to 03:48 AM on October 30.

The Puja Muhurat

The Puja Muhurat for Bhai Dooj is from 01:11 pm (IST) and 3:25 pm (IST) with a duration of 2 hours and 14 minutes.

Why is Bhai Dooj Celebrated?

There are multiple mythological stories attached to the celebration of Bhai Dooj. As per a legend, when Lord Krishna returned after killing a demon named Narakasura, his sister Subhadra welcomed him by applying tilak on his forehead and performing his arti. Krishna in return gave her his blessings. It is believed that Subhadra's gesture started the celebration of Bhai Dooj by several Hindus.

Image Courtesy: Twitter