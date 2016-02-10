Bengaluru: New Controversy! After abusive message, now another Ola driver sends objectionable SMS

Bengaluru, Feb 10: Ola has been losing its reputation, thanks to its drivers. After a driver sent an abusive message to one passenger, now another driver sent an objectionable SMS to a woman.

This time too the incident took place in Bengaluru. The woman took social media's help to reach Bengaluru Traffic Police.

The cops, who assured her that action will be taken against the driver, also advised her to file a legal complaint against him.

According to the statement of the woman, she hired a Taxi For Sure cab through Ola. After dropping her at her destination, the driver sent an MMS to her. The driver wrote, "U and ur dress is awesome."

In her post on Facebook, the young woman wrote, "This is the cab drivers number who was assigned to me for a drop. As soon as he completed the trip he sends me a msg. This was from the cab service ‪#‎taxiforsure‬. I request you to please take action against this.

Thanks! Booking TFS-PP-C57017215 confirmed for Feb. 7, 2016, 10:45 p.m.. Driver: ELIYAZ AHAMED- 9916055977 9916055977 (Tata Indica, KA40A2530). Fare:Rs.49.00(2km)+Rs6.00/extra km+Rs.1.50/Min.. Coupon code BLR5 applied. Toll,prkg,tax extra. Track taxi: Track : http://tfs.my/YOWY1F . service tax extra."

Earlier an Ola driver was sacked as he had sent an abusive message to one woman passenger when she cancelled his booking.

