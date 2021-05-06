Fake: All wards at AIIMS have not been converted to COVID-19 wards

Bed scam in Karnataka: Congress demands arrest of Tejasvi Surya, BJP MLA Sathish Reddy

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bengaluru, May 06: The opposition Congress on Thursday stepped up the attack on the ruling BJP in Karnataka and demanded the arrest of party MP Tejasvi Surya and a party MLA, alleging they were behind the scam involving blocking of hospital beds meant for COVID patients in the city.

Surya, the Bengaluru South BJP MP and Yuva Morcha president, Bommanahalli BJP MLA M Sathish Reddy and Basavanagudi MLA Ravi Subramanya on Tuesday made claims about the bed blocking scam in Bengaluru and doubted the involvement of a few Muslims, who were deployed at the COVID War Room of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Actor Siddharth compares Tejasvi Surya to Ajmal Kasab after BBMP bed-for-bribe scam finds communal twist

As the expose went live on Tuesday and Surya read out their names, Subramanya screamed at the BBMP officials, "Have you appointed these people for Madrassa or the Corporation (BBMP)?" To this, Reddy was seen saying there was an intention behind hiring them and these people were behind it.

The Congress mounted the attack citing reports in a section of the media alleging Reddy's involvement. "It's like pot calling the kettle black. The truth has come out now that the BJP leaders are behind the bed blocking scam," the Congress tweeted.

"Arrest Satish Reddy who has been operating the bed booking scam with the help of his supporters, and the young MP (Tejasvi Surya) who accompanied him, and carry out a detailed investigation," the party added.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya unravels big scam in COVID-19 bed bookings by BBMP

Satish Reddy was not available for his comment. Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh slammed the Congress for attacking Surya. "After @Tejasvi_Surya exposed the hospital bed booking scam of BBMP, all were silent for a while. Suddenly everyone started shouting realising that the names were from a single community. Their secularism was in danger. @INCKarnataka leaders are bankrupt both in thoughts & action," the senior BJP leader said.

SC to Centre: 'Prepare for 3rd wave, ensure no oxygen panic' | Oneindia News

Meanwhile, the agency, which had hired these 17 Muslims said they were among the 214 people deployed at the War Room.