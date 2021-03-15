How Nepal became a playground for Islamic terrorists like the Indian Mujahideen

Batla House encounter: Delhi Court awards death penalty to IM terrorist Ariz Khan

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 15: Delhi court on Monday awarded death penalty to Ariz Khan for murder of inspector Mohan Chand Sharma and other offences in connection with the 2008 Batla House encounter.

The court had last week held him guilty in connection with the Batla House encounter case. The court held that the prosecution has successfully proven the case.

Khan, who was arrested in February 2018, after a decade of allegedly being on the run. Ariz Khan was arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell.

Batla House encounter: Court holds IM terrorists Ariz Khan guilty of killing inspector Sharma

Police has claimed that he was present at Batla House, along with four others, and had managed to give police the slip during the encounter on September 19, 2008 in Delhi's Jamia Nagar, in which two Indian Mujahideen terrorists were killed and as many arrested.

Encounter specialist and Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma, who led the police action, was also killed during the operation.

Grammys 2021: Beyonce breaks record for most Grammy wins for a female artist | Oneindia News

A trial court here in July 2013 had sentenced Indian Mujahideen terrorist Shahzad Ahmed to life imprisonment in connection with the Batla House encounter case.