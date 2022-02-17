Bappi Lahiri funeral: Legendary music composer's mortal remains being taken to cremation ground

Your music will live on forever: Fans pay tribute to Bappi Lahiri, the Disco King of Bollywood

Mumbai, Feb 17: Bappi Lahiri will be cremated at Pawan Hans Crematorium today in Mumbai. His mortal remains are now being taken to the cremation ground. A video of the legendary singer-composer's remains being taken to the ground has now surfaced online.

The singer-composer, who was just 69 when he died in a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday night, embodied an irreverent pop cool all his own with both his appearance and songs, primarily through the 80s and 90s that saw hits such as "I'm a disco dancer", "Koi yahaan naache naache" and "Jimmy Jimmy".

There were many others too - "Yaar bina chain kahan re", "Kaliyon ka chaman", "De de pyaar de", "Jawaani jaaneman" and "Tamma Tamma" among some of them.

Legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri breathed his last on the night of February 15, at a Mumbai hospital. The news of his untimely demise broke on Wednesday, February 16. He was 69. The veteran singer had tested positive for Covid-19 in April last year. Bappi da will be cremated at Pawan Hans crematorium today, February 17, at 10 am.