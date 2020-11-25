Bank Strike: Several public sector banks to remain closed across India tomorrow

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Nov 25: Most public sectors banks across India are planning to go on strike on Thursday, November 26. It can be seen that many banks have also issued an alert message to their customers through social media.

However, the banks will resume their services on the next day. After this, banks will be closed again on November 29 due to fourth Saturday and on November 29, Sunday.

According to reports, the strike will not affect digital transactions and users can still conduct transactions through NetBanking or Mobile Banking. Also, one can withdraw money from ATMs.

The strike has been called against the anti-labour policies of the central government. The All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) on Tuesday said it would be joining the one-day nationwide strike on November 26 called by central trade unions to protest against the government's anti-labour policies. Ten central trade unions, except Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, will observe a nationwide general strike tomorrow.

"The Lok Sabha in its recently held session has passed three new labour enactments by dismantling existing 27 enactments in the name of 'Ease of Business', which are purely in the interest of corporates. In the process, 75 per cent of workers are being pushed out of the orbits of labour laws since they will have no legal protection under the new enactment," the AIBEA said in a release.

The union also said that bank employees will on November 26 also focus on their demands such as opposition to bank privatisation, opposition to outsourcing and contract system, adequate recruitment, stern action against big corporate defaulters, increase in rate of interest on bank deposits and reduction in service charges.