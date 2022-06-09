Bank Strike on 28 and 29 March | Bank Strike Date and Time: List of Banks Which Are Closed

Bank strike likely on June 27, operations may be affected for three straight days

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 09: Bank employees have threatened to go on a strike on June 27 seeking resolution of issues relating to pension and the demand for five days a week work.

The United Forum of Bank Union has been spearheading the strike and the union comprise nine banks unions. They are the All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW).

There are about 7 lakh workers across the country that would take part in the strike if the government and management of banks are insensitive to the Union's demands, AIBOC General Secretary told news agency PTI. If the strike materialises then banking operations could be impacted.

The demands include updation and revision of pension for all pensioners and doing away with the national pension scheme and restoring the old pension scheme for all bank employees.

The bank unions have been demanding for a 5 day week in banks. This rule is applicable in most of the big companies of the private sector. If the strike materialises and is held on June 27, then banks may be closed for three days as June 25 and 26 are Saturdays and Sundays.