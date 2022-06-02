YouTube
    Bank manager killed in Kashmir: 8 incidents of targeted killings since May

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 02: Terrorists shot dead a bank employee from Rajasthan in Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday, the eighth targeted killing in the Valley since May 1 and the third of a non-Muslim government employee.

    Vijay Kumar, a manager with the Ellaqui Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora branch in the south Kashmir district, received grievous gunshot injuries on the bank premises and died on his way to the hospital, officials said, according to news agency PTI.

    The latest killing led to a chorus of condemnation from political parties across the spectrum, including the National Conference and the BJP.

    Kumar, a resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, had joined the Kulgam branch only a week ago. He had earlier been working in the Kokernag branch of the bank, co-owned by the Central government, the Jammu and Kashmir administration and the State Bank of India.

    This was the 8th targeted killing in the Valley since May. In May alone 7 such incidents were reported.

    Let us take a look at the incidents

    On May 7 an unarmed police constable Ghulan Hassan Dar was killed in Srinagar's Zonimar area

    On May 12, Rahul Bhat, a clerk, was shot dead at the tehsildar's office in Chadoora tehsil of Budgam district

    On May 13 special police officer Riyaz Ahmed Thoker was shot dead in Pulwama

    On May 17, Ranjit Singh from Rajouri was killed and three others injured after terrorists lobbed a hand grenade inside a newly opened wine store in Baramulla

    On May 24, terrorists killed a policeman Saifullah Qadri I the Anchor Soura area of Srinagar and also wounded his daughter

    On May 25, TV artiste Amreen Bhat was shot outside her house in Chadoora areas of ventral Kashmir's Budgam

    On May 31, Rajni Bala, a Hindu woman teacher from Samba district, was shot dead by terrorists at a government school in Gopalpora, Kulgam

    Story first published: Thursday, June 2, 2022, 16:27 [IST]
