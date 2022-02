TMC for rollback of Mudra scheme due to rising NPAs

Bank credit growth dips to 8.5 pc in January: RBI

Govt set to announce another stimulus package

PSBs sanction loans worth over Rs 10k crore under Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme

We have not exhausted ammunition on rate cuts, policy actions: RBI Governor

Bank Strike: Several public sector banks to remain closed across India tomorrow

Bank Holidays in March 2022: Check Full list

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 28: Banks will remain closed for 13 days in March and this would include Sundays and second Saturdays as well.

The Reserve Bank of India places its holidays under Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and and Banks Closing of Accounts.

On March 1, Tuesday banks will remain closed in most cities due to Mahashivratri. However these cities are exempt from the holiday: Agartala, Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal. Kolkata, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, and Shillong.

Bank Holidays in March 2022:

March 01, 2022 - Mahashivaratri

March 03, 2022 - Losar

March 04, 2022 - Chapchar Kut

March 17, 2022 - Holika Dahan

March 18, 2022 - Holi/Holi 2nd Day Dhuleti/Doljatra

March 19, 2022 - Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day

March 22, 2022 - Bihar Divas

March 3 : Banks will remain closed in Sikkim for Losar

March 4: Banks in Mizoram will remain for Chapchar Kut

March 17: Thursday: Banks in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand will remain closed for Holika Dahan

March 18: Banks in Karnataka will remain closed for Holi at Karnataka, Orissa, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Tripura.

March 19: Banks to be closed Orissa, Manipur and Bihar will be closed for Holi/Yaosang

March 22: Banks in Bihar will remain closed for Bihar Divas

Saturday Sunday offs in March 2022

March 6, 2022 - Sunday

March 12, 2022 - Second Saturday

March 13, 2022 - Sunday

March 20, 2022 - Sunday

March 26, 2022 - Fourth Saturday

March 27, 2022 - Sunday

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, February 28, 2022, 14:39 [IST]