Balurghat MP Sukanta Majumdar replaces Dilip Ghosh as West Bengal BJP chief

Kolkata, Sep 20: Sukanta Majumdar, Lok Sabha MP from Balurghat constituency, has replaced Dilip Ghosh as the chief of West Bengal BJP. The latter has been made the party's vice president.

"I thank my party leadership for giving me this opportunity. The party has grown from strength to strength in the last few years. I would aim to fortify its base even further," expressing his happiness, Sukanta Majumdar told reporters.

When asked about the defections and infighting in the party, Majumdar said that people who are committed to the BJP's ideology will never quit the party.

He has taken over the reins from Dilip Ghosh amid infighting and a string of defections from the BJP to the Trinamool Congress. Ghosh was replaced 15 months before the expiry of his term.

Sukanta Majumdar's name was doing the rounds following the BJP's below-par performance in the state assembly elections earlier this year. He has now become the first state president of the saffron party from north Bengal.

After the TMC returned to power, four BJP MLAs and an MP have quit the party to join the TMC. The decision to hand over the leadership to Manjumbdar was taken considering the party's performance in north Bengal, say sources.

Since the Opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari hails from south Bengal, the BJP high command is making efforts to reinvigorate the organisation in the state.

Congratulating Majumdar over his appointment, Ghosh said that the party needs fresh blood to take the organisation ahead in West Bengal. He also thanked the central leadership for the new role.

"I was informed this morning that I will be given a new assignment at the national level. I am thankful to the party for giving me an opportunity to serve the masses. I wish Sukanta Majumdar success on his new journey," the 57-year-old BJP leader said.

Ghosh, who took over the party's reins in December 2015, was re-elected unopposed to the post of state BJP chief in January 2020. Under his leadership, the party, for the first time in 2016, won three seats in the Assembly.

The BJP had also registered a spectacular performance in 2019 when the party bagged 18 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state. In 2021, however, the party failed to achieve its much-hyped target of 200 seats in the assembly but managed to increase its tally from three to 77.

Ghosh, over the years, courted several controversies with his remarks. He has also been subjected to criticisms by his detractors in the party. The TMC declined to comment on the internal development in the BJP. PTI

Story first published: Monday, September 20, 2021, 23:58 [IST]