    Bakrid 2021: UP prohibits gatherings of over 50, animal sacrifice at public places

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Jul 19: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday issued fresh directives ahead of Bakrid, prohibiting gatherings of more than 50 people at any place to celebrate the festival, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The government also issued orders against animal sacrifice at public places in the state.

    Charing a meeting with senior officials to review the COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed them to make all necessary arrangements in view of the festival, an official spokesperson said here.

    <strong>SC wants Kerala govt’s reply for lifting restrictions during Bakrid</strong> SC wants Kerala govt’s reply for lifting restrictions during Bakrid

    In view of Covid, not more than 50 people should gather at any place at a given time for any event related to Bakrid, the official said.

    It should also be ensured that no cow, camel or any other banned animal is sacrificed anywhere. Only designated places or private premises should be used for animal sacrifices, he said.

    Special care should be taken for cleanliness, the official added.

    The festival is scheduled to be celebrated later this week.

    bakrid uttar pradesh government

    Story first published: Monday, July 19, 2021, 16:16 [IST]
    X