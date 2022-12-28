Average vote share of winners in Gujarat assembly polls stood at 53.48 per cent: ADR
New Delhi, Dec 28: The average vote share of winners in the recent assembly elections in Gujarat was 53.48 per cent, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said on Wednesday. The voter turnout in the Gujarat Assembly election 2022 was 65 per cent as compared to 69 per cent in the previous election in 2017.
The ADR and Gujarat Election Watch have analysed vote shares of candidates in all 182 constituencies in the state. The winners bagged an average of 35 per cent of the total votes polled. In 2017, the winners had bagged an average of 36 per cent of the total votes polled.
Among the major Parties, out of 156 winners of BJP, 33(21 per cent) have won less than 30 per cent of votes of the total registered voters in the constituency. 6 (35 per cent) out of 17 winners from INC; 3 (60 per cent) out of 5 winners from AAP; 1(100 per cent) winner from SP; 1(33 per cent) out of 3 Independent winners have won with less than 30 % of votes of the total registered voters in the constituency.
The ADR said 108 (59 per cent) winners won with 50 per cent and above of the total votes polled in their constituency. It said 23 out of the 40 winners with declared criminal cases have won with a vote share of 57.5 per cent and above and 91 out of the 151 crorepati winners have won with a vote share of 60 per cent and above.
Out
of
total
74
re-elected
winners,
none
have
won
with
less
than
30
per
cent
of
vote
share
in
their
respective
constituencies.
46(62
per
cent)
have
won
with
more
than
50% of vote share, the ADR said.
15 (20 per cent) re-elected winners have won with less than 10 per cent margin of victory whereas 7 have won with more than 50 per cent margin of victory, the ADR said.
The
NOTA
button
instated
by
the
ECI
in
2013
gave
the
voters
an
option
of
rejecting
all
the
candidates
in
their
constituency.
Out
of
3,
18,
27,563
votes
polled In Gujarat Assembly, 2022, 5, 01,202 (1.57 per cent) were polled for NOTA
The voter's turnout for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 was 65 per cent whereas voter's turnout in 2017 assembly elections was 69 per cent.
The
winners
of
the
Gujarat
State
Assembly
elections
won
by
an
average
of
53.48
%
of
total
votes
polled.
In
the
2017
elections
winners
won
by
an
average
of
52.88 % of total votes polled.