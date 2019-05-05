Attack was planned, says Kejriwal who sees BJP conspiracy

New Delhi, May 05: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who was slapped during the roadshow, during a press conference, said that the attack was all pre planned. He further said that Delhi CM is the only CM whose security is in BJP's hands.

The Aam Aadmi chief said there are attempts to silence him and this was the 9th attack on him in last 5 years and fifth attack after becoming CM.

Speaking to media, Kejriwal said,"In the past 5 years, this is the 9th attack. After becoming chief minister it is the 5th attack. The security of the chief minister in the hands of the opposition party. In the hands of the BJP unlike in other states. Therefore, the responsibility is on BJP government.''

Training his guns on the BJP over the jurisdiction of Delhi Police, Kejriwal said,''All preparations for the humla (attack) was in the BJP office. Delhi police were told to speak in the manner it did. After all, what can Delhi police do? When institutions like Election Commission is doing nothing,'' he said.

Kejriwal also said, "I have been raising the question as to what is the relationship between Modi and Pakistan, in all the interviews I give. Therefore this attack was unleashed on me. Why did Imran Khan attack Pulwama? We killed 300 Pakistanis and Imran Khan says, "Make Modi the Prime Minister again. I would appeal to all Modi bakhts to think of the country."

Earlier on Saturday, Kejriwal was slapped during a roadshow in Moti Nagar, prompting a strong reaction from the AAP which alleged the BJP was behind the "cowardly act".

The assailant, identified as Suresh Chauhan, 33, who has a spare-parts business. He was caught by AAP workers around the jeep and handed to the police.

Sisodia also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the incident on Saturday. "Do [Narendra] Modi and Amit Shah want Kejriwal to be murdered," Sisodia tweeted, attacking the prime minister and the BJP chief.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj had alleged that the Delhi Police had planted the man.

On Sunday, Delhi Police registered an FIR under Section 323 of the Indian Penal Code (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) against the accused.