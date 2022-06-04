Assam's lady Singham, who arrested her fiance, faces corruption charges

Assam floods: Centre releases advance of Rs 324 crore from SDRF to help state deal with calamity

Guwahati, Jun 04: Assam Police officer Junmoni Rabha, who had got her fiance arrested on fraud charges last month, was arrested today for alleged corruption linked to her ex.

Rabha, a sub-inspector in Assam's Nagaon district, was arrested after being questioned for two days. She was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court in Majuli district, police sources said.

Two contractors complained to the police they signed financial deals with Ms Rabha's ex, Rana Pogag, after she introduced him to them when she was posted in Majuli. The contractors alleged they have been cheated.

Rabha had filed a First Information Report, or FIR, against Mr Pogag alleging that he duped some people by promising them jobs and contracts in ONGC. He was subsequently arrested on charges of cheating and is in Majuli jail.

Later, allegations were made against Ms Rabha - who was earlier referred to as "Lady Singham" or "Dabang Cop" after Bollywood movies - that Mr Pogag collected money on her behalf. A probe was ordered into the allegations, the sources said.

Rabha has been taken to Majuli district Jail.

She was engaged to Mr Pogag in October last year and they were scheduled to get married in November this year.

Rabha was linked to a controversy in January this year when her phone conversation with Bihpuria MLA Amiya Kumar Bhuyan was leaked. They were heard arguing over alleged harassment of the people of his constituency by her.

After the leaked audio tape led to a furore, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said an elected representative must be given due respect.

Story first published: Saturday, June 4, 2022, 23:11 [IST]