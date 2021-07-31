Assam-Mizoram Border Clashes: CM Himanta Sarma, officials booked by Mizoram Police

Govts of Assam, Mizoram agree on deployment of neutral central force along disturbed border

New Delhi, July 31: Amid escalating clashes at the border, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and six top state officials have been booked in Mizoram on charges of attempt to murder and assault.

They have been booked under various charges, including attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy.

The FIR was lodged by the state police at the Vairengte police station late Monday after a gun fight between the Mizoram and the Assam police forces near the border town, he said.

The four senior Assam Police officers named in the FIR are Inspector General of Police (IGP) Anurag Aggarwal, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Cachar Devojyoti Mukherjee, Cachar Superintendent of Police Cahndrakant Nimbalkar, and officer in-charge of Dholai police station, Sahab Uddin.

Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli and Cachar Divisional Forest Officer Sunnydeo Chaudhary have also been booked under the same charges, he said.

Besides, cases were also registered against 200 unidentified Assam Police personnel, Neihlaia said.

The four police officers and the two administrative officials have been summoned for questioning on Sunday, he added.

Story first published: Saturday, July 31, 2021, 8:16 [IST]