Assam, Meghalaya sign historic agreement to resolve 50-year-old boundary dispute

New Delhi, Mar 29: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday signed an agreement to resolve the 50-year-old pending boundary dispute between their states, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

According to the proposed recommendations for the 36.79 square km of land, Assam will keep 18.51 square km and give the remaining 18.28 square km to Meghalaya.



The areas of difference taken up for settlement are Hahim, Gizang, Tarabari, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pilingkata and Ratacherra.

Addressing the media, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that "6 out of 12 points of the dispute has been resolved, which comprises nearly 70% of the boundary. The remaining 6 points will be resolved at the earliest."

"Since 2014, Modi Ji has made numerous efforts for the development of the northeast region. Today, I congratulate Assam CM and Meghalaya CM and their teams on the signing of the agreement to resolve their boundary dispute," he said.

Historic day for the North-East. The signing of the interstate boundary settlement between the states of Assam and Meghalaya. Watch live! https://t.co/hvHL4lipun — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 29, 2022

Historic day, says Assam CM

"It is a historic day for us. After this MoU, in the next 6-7 months, we aim to resolve the issue of the remaining disputed sites. We will work towards making the Northeast region a growth engine in the country," said Assam CMSarma after signing the agreement.

"Union HM also requested to resolve the border disputes between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. I had a meeting with AP CM where we formed a road map to settle 122 disputed points. Initial discussions have started with the CMs of Mizoram and Nagaland," he said.

Will resolve further issue at the earliest, says CM Conrad Sangma

"Firstly I want to thank HM Amit Shah for giving us the direction to resolve the border disputes in the North-Eastern states. Today the first phase of the resolution has been done. It could only be possible because of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma," Meghalaya CM said.

"I also want to thank all members of the committee and the officers from both states. We will try to resolve further differences between our states at the earliest," he said.

What is Assam-Meghalaya border issue?

Meghalaya was carved out of Assam as a separate state in 1972 and it had challenged the Assam Reorganisation Act, 1971, leading to disputes related to 12 areas in different parts of the shared 884.9 km long border.

The boundary between the two states has witnessed flare-ups several times. In one such incident in 2010, four persons were killed in police firing at Langpih, one of the 12 areas of difference.