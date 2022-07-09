Assam floods: Death toll climbs to 190 as new areas inundated; over 8.80 lakh still affected

Flood situation worsens in Assam: 9 more die taking toll to 71

Guwahati, July 09: The flood situation in Assam continued to remain grim on Friday as new areas were reported inundated Three more people lost their lives in the state due to flood and landslides, taking the death toll to 190.

The daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said two persons, including a child, lost their lives in flood waters, while another person died in a landslide.

The number of affected districts increased by two since Thursday, which include Bajali, Cachar, Chirang, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Karimganj, Morigaon and Nagaon.

As many as 28 revenue circles and 620 villages in 14 districts continue to reel under the impact of the flood.

The ASDMA bulletin said 8,88,177 people continue to be impacted by the deluge, with Cachar district being the worst-hit as more than 5.63 lakh people are in distress.

On Thursday, the total affected population was 9,06,000.

Over 75,000 people have taken shelter in 173 relief camps, while another 19 relief distribution centres are also operational.

No embankment was breached in the past 24 hours, though one was damaged in Karimganj district during the period.

The ASDMA bulletin said large-scale erosion has been reported from Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Darrang, Majuli, Morigaon, Nalbari, Tamulpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts.

Reports of landslides were also received from Hailakandi and Karimganj districts since Thursday.

The bulletin added that no river was flowing above the danger mark in the state at present.

Story first published: Saturday, July 9, 2022, 9:06 [IST]