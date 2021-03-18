Assam elections 2021: PM Modi blames Congress for making Assam one of the 'most disconnected states in India'

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Karimganj, Mar 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed the Congress and blamed them for making Assam one of the most disconnected states in the country.

Addressing a rally in Karimganj in Assam, PM Modi also attacked the Congress party for its 'vote bank politics' and said that the NDA government overcame the injustice made in the state.

The Prime Minister said that while the Congress party kept Assam divided in every way, BJP tried to connect Assam in every way. "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Biswas" - is the BJP's development mantra in Assam, he said.

"Decades ago, this entire region was one that had better connectivity. However, Congress' corruption and vote-bank-based governance made Assam one of the most disconnected states in India," PM Modi said.

"Congress governments and their policies damaged Assam socially, culturally, geographically & politically. In 2016, when I came here, I was shocked to know that Congress governments ran Divisional Commissioner for Barak Valley from Guwahati. NDA govt has overcome this injustice," PM Modi said.

Urging the voters of the northeastern state, PM Modi said that on one side, BJP has a policy, leadership and good intentions.

"While on the other side, Congress neither has a leader nor policy or ideology," he said. He alleged that Congress has become so weak that it can go to any extent and join hands with anyone. "Can a party that doesn't have stable thinking give a stable govt to Assam?" PM questioned.

Elections for the 126-seater Assembly in Assam will be held between March 27 and April 6. Votes will be counted on May 2.