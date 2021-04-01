Assam Assembly elections 2021: Hojai district sees highest turnout of 33.29% till 11.42 am

BJP will not allow Assam to become infiltrators hub again: Amit Shah

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Guwahati, Apr 01: Assam recorded a voter turnout of 27.45 per cent till 12.22 pm across 39 constituencies in 13 districts during the second phase of the state assembly polls while the turnout in West Bengal was 37.42 percent, according to the Election Commission (EC).

Till 11.42 am, Hojai district in Assam recorded the highest poll percentage in the state at 33.29 percent while Dima Hasao, where a single constituency - Haflong - is voting, saw a turnout of 19 percent. Cachar district recorded a voter turnout of 25.58 percent, Darran 26.12 percent, Hailakandi 29.05 percent and Bokajan 33.20 percent.

The second phase of polling for assembly elections in the states of West Bengal and Assam began at 7 am on Thursday and is currently underway.

Voting for the second and penultimate phase of Assam assembly elections was temporarily stopped at polling stations at Silchar and Nagaon due to EVM malfunctions.

Over 73.44 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes in the second phase of the elections. Of them, 37,34,537 are male voters and 36,09,959 are female voters, while 135 are third gender voters.