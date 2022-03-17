Asani Cyclone Live Tracking: Know Current Location, Speed, Path, Landfall and Latest News Updates

New Delhi, Mar 17: This year's first cyclone-Asani-is likely to form over the central Bay of Bengal on March 21. Though, it is unlikely to cross the Indian coast but heavy rain and strong winds are expected over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. It will move towards Bangladesh and Myanmar after hitting Andaman.

According to weather agency, only seven cyclones have been recorded so far in the month of March in the last 130 years, and only one of them has crossed the Indian coast. It has been nearly two decades since the Indian Ocean has seen a cyclone in the month of March.

The low pressure area (LPA), which was formed on Tuesday, was expected to move east-northeastwards and become a well marked LPA by Saturday and subsequently move along and off Andaman & Nicobar islands before intensifying into a depression, the India Meteorological Department said.

The weather system was expected to further intensify into a cyclonic storm on March 21 and continue to move north-northwestwards till March 22.

Once the system intensifies into a cyclone, it will be named Asani, which is a name suggested by Sri Lanka. The name roughly translates to wrath in Sinhala. Like its namesake, the system could turn devastating, as it is forecast to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm.

"Thereafter, it will move north-northeastwards and reach near Bangladesh and adjoining north Myanmar coast by morning of March 23," the weather office said.

Forecast conditions and advisory

Sea condition is very likely to become rough over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea on Thursday and Friday.

The weather office has advised fishermen not to venture into central parts of south Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean on Wednesday and into southeast Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea area on Thursday and Friday.

It has also advised fishermen not to venture into Andaman Sea and along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands during between Saturday and Tuesday.

However, the impact is likely to be felt across east and northeast India if the system gains strength. Heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected over Odisha, West Bengal, and northeastern states on Wednesday and Thursday. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea next week along the eastern coast of India.

