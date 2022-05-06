Asani Live Tracking: Cyclone over Bay of Bengal on May 8, Landfall likely on May 10, says IMD

Low pressure formed over South Andaman sea, to intensify into depression in next 48 hrs: IMD

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 06: Odisha is currently bracing for cyclone Asani, which is being considered as the year's first cyclone in the state. The system has, however, weakened and may even escape its coast.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday confirmed that the low pressure area formed over the South Andaman sea on Friday morning may intensify into a depression on May 7 and subsequently turn into a cyclonic storm by the evening of May 8.

Taking to Twitter, the weather department said, "The Low Pressure Area over South Andaman Sea & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal very likely to move northwestwards, intensify into a Depression by 7th May evening and further into a Cyclonic Storm by 8th May evening."

"It is very likely to continue to move northwestwards & reach Westcentral Bay of Bengal off north Andhra­Odisha coasts by 10th May," it added

Story first published: Friday, May 6, 2022, 13:39 [IST]