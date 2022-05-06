YouTube
    Low pressure formed over South Andaman sea, to intensify into depression in next 48 hrs: IMD

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 06: A low pressure area has been formed over the South Andaman sea on Friday morning which may intensify into a depression, informed the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar.

    Low pressure formed over South Andaman sea, to intensify into depression in next 48 hrs: IMD

    It said in its latest bulletin, a Low Pressure Area has been formed over South Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal in the morning of today, the 06th May 2022. To move northwestwards and intensify into a depression during next 48 hours.

    The government of the coastal state of Odisha on Wednesday issued an alert for a possible cyclonic storm. In this, the district officials have been asked to be prepared for any situation.

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted a cyclonic storm around May 8 and said that winds of up to 75 kmph can be made during this period.

    Meanwhile, the weather department also predicted a fresh spell of heatwave conditions over Northwest India from 7th May and over central India from 8th May.

    Story first published: Friday, May 6, 2022, 12:44 [IST]
    X