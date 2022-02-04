Asaduddin Owaisi gets Z category security after firing incident

Accused who fired at Owaisi’s car say they were hurt by anti-Hindu remarks

New Delhi, Feb 04: The central government has provided AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi Z security cover, a day after his car was fired upon in UP.

"The Government of India has reviewed the security of AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and provided him with Z category security of CRPF with immediate effect," ANI reported quoting sources.

The decision to grant 'Z' category security to the chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) came a day after his car was allegedly fired upon in Hapur while he was returning to Delhi after attending election-related events in western Uttar Pradesh.

No one was injured in the incident, Owaisi had said while urging the Election Commission to ensure an independent probe into the incident. Uttar Pradesh's Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar had said one person involved in the episode has been arrested and a pistol seized from him.

Owaisi said that he has never taken security cover and will not do so in future.

Speaking to India Today TV, Owaisi said, I started my political career in 1994. I have never taken security and I never will. It is the responsibility of the government to protect my life.

The two persons who fired at AIMM leader, Asaduddin Owaisi's convoy in Meerut have told the police that they were hurt by his anti-Hindu comments.

The administration has formed five teams to probe into the matter and an illegal 9mm pistol has been recovered from one of the accused. Telangana Minister, KTR termed the attack as outrageous. "Glad you are safe Asad bhai. Outrageous & utterly reprehensible; Strongly condemn this act of cowardice," KTR said in a tweet.

"I had a roadshow in Meerut and Kithau. When I was returning, bullets were fired at my car. somehow my car managed to escape. I have seen two people. One was wearing a red hoodie while the another was wearing a white jacket. The tyre of my car punctured and after 2-3 km, I changed the car. I talked to the additional SP who said one is arrested and arms were recovered. There are three bullets marks on my car. The SP said the forensic team will investigate," Owaisi said following the incident.